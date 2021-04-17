Queensbury rallies, beats Bulldogs in OT

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — JJ Sankey scored off Steven Lange’s assist late in overtime as Queensbury beat South Glens Falls 4-3 in Foothills Council boys soccer on Saturday.
Queensbury moved to the top of the North Division standings with a 4-1-1 record. South High fell to 4-3. The teams meet again on April 29.
South High had taken a 3-0 lead in the first half on goals by Xander Novack, Christian Paris and Gavin Parker, all in a span of less than 19 minutes.
Jude Jordi-Donnelly converted two penalty kicks for the Spartans in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Sam Rowley tied the game with 10:45 left in regulation.
The Bulldogs had chances in overtime, but Queensbury won it on Sankey’s goal with 1:30 left.
QHS 4, South High 3, OT
Queensbury 0 3 0 1 — 4
South High 3 0 0 0 — 3
First half: 1, South High, Xander Novack (Ryan Ing), 5:19. 2, South High, Christian Paris, 10:58. 3, South High, Gavin Parker, 23:45.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 42:12. 5, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 49:15. 6, Queensbury, Sam Rowley (Steven Lange), 69:15.
First overtime: None.
Second overtime: 7, Queensbury, JJ Sankey (Steven Lange), 98:30.
Goalies-saves: Willis Bickford (SGF) 1, Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 1.
Corner kicks: South High 4, Queensbury 4.
Records: South High (4-3, 4-5), Queensbury (4-1-1, 4-2-1).