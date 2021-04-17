Queensbury rallies, beats Bulldogs in OT

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — JJ Sankey scored off Steven Lange’s assist late in overtime as Queensbury beat South Glens Falls 4-3 in Foothills Council boys soccer on Saturday.

Queensbury moved to the top of the North Division standings with a 4-1-1 record. South High fell to 4-3. The teams meet again on April 29.

South High had taken a 3-0 lead in the first half on goals by Xander Novack, Christian Paris and Gavin Parker, all in a span of less than 19 minutes.

Jude Jordi-Donnelly converted two penalty kicks for the Spartans in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Sam Rowley tied the game with 10:45 left in regulation.

The Bulldogs had chances in overtime, but Queensbury won it on Sankey’s goal with 1:30 left.