Boys soccer: Fort Ann vs. Lake George

Lake George's Paul Lindsay looks on as Fort Ann's Aidan Barnes kicks the ball during Sept. 27's boys soccer game at Queensbury. Lake George (16-0) and Fort Ann (11-4-1) took top seeds in the Section II tournament. Play gets underway later this week.

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

LATHAM — The Section II NYSPHSAA Boys Soccer Tournament brackets were released on Monday and four local teams received either the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds.

Three-time defending Class A section champion Queensbury earned the No. 1 seed while South Glens Falls received the No. 2 seed. The Spartans (14-1) will host the winner of No. 8 / No. 9 Hudson Falls on Friday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs (14-1-1) will host the winner of the No. 7 Scotia / No. 10 Gloversville match on Friday at 6 p.m.

In Class C, Lake George (16-0) earned a bye with the No. 2 seed and will await the winner of the No. 15/No. 18 matchup between Hoosic Valley/Berlin. The Warriors will host on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Lake George made the regional final last season, but lost 1-0 to Maple Hill and last won the section with back-to-back sectional championships in 2013 and 2014.

In Class D, Fort Ann (11-4-1) will look to win the section for a 10th consecutive time as the Cardinals drew the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of the No. 8/No. 9 game between Argyle and Hartford. Fort Ann would host on Friday at 2 p.m.

You may contact HS Sports beat writer Peter Holehan at pholehan@poststar.com.  Follow him on Twitter@Pholehan

