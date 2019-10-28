MECHANICVILLE — Julia Hanlon scored less than five minutes into the game and Averill Park scored three more before halftime to beat Queensbury 5-1 in a Class A semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday.
Brigid Clark, Syd Haskin, Lydia Ware and Bryanna Swinson also scored for the Warriors, who play Friday in the title game at Lansingburgh (6:30 p m.).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Izzy Dennison scored the lone goal for the Spartans, who finish the season 16-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.