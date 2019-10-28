{{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICVILLE — Julia Hanlon scored less than five minutes into the game and Averill Park scored three more before halftime to beat Queensbury 5-1 in a Class A semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday.

Brigid Clark, Syd Haskin, Lydia Ware and Bryanna Swinson also scored for the Warriors, who play Friday in the title game at Lansingburgh (6:30 p m.).

Izzy Dennison scored the lone goal for the Spartans, who finish the season 16-2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments