TROY — Queensbury senior forward Peter Crawford just seems to have a knack for the big moments of a soccer match.

Through a scoreless tussle with fifth-seeded Albany Academy on Tuesday night, Crawford rose to the occasion by finding the back of the net with 33:15 remaining in the second half to lift the top-seeded Spartans to a 1-0 victory in a Class A semifinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at La Salle Institute.

Queensbury (16-1), ranked third in the New York Sportswriter’s Association Class A poll, advances to meet No. 3 seed Burnt Hills (9-5-4) for the Section II championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Colonie High School.

It was Crawford’s 14th goal of the season.

