TROY — Queensbury senior forward Peter Crawford just seems to have a knack for the big moments of a soccer match.
Through a scoreless tussle with fifth-seeded Albany Academy on Tuesday night, Crawford rose to the occasion by finding the back of the net with 33:15 remaining in the second half to lift the top-seeded Spartans to a 1-0 victory in a Class A semifinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at La Salle Institute.
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury (16-1), ranked third in the New York Sportswriter’s Association Class A poll, advances to meet No. 3 seed Burnt Hills (9-5-4) for the Section II championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Colonie High School.
It was Crawford’s 14th goal of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.