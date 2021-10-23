PKs lift Queensbury past South High, into semifinals

QUEENSBURY — Sean Seeley came up with three straight saves and Luke Eichin scored the winning penalty kick Saturday as Queensbury advanced to the Class A semifinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.

The Spartans and South Glens Falls had battled to a 2-2 tie through regulation, two periods of overtime and a first round of penalty-kick shootout.

Seeley made two diving stops on the Bulldogs as the teams each made three penalty kicks. He made another on South High’s first try of sudden-death kicks.

That set the stage for Eichin to bury his shot high into the right side of the goal.

Queensbury (10-5-3) play either La Salle or Gloversville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mohonasen High School.

Jake Afsar-Keshmiri and Ian Rathbun scored for Queensbury, while Caden French and Gavin Parker netted goals for the Bulldogs (10-6-2).

