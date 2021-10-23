 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

PKs lift Queensbury past South High, into semifinals

Boys soccer: Queensbury vs. South High

Queensbury’s Max Roca settles the ball in front of Xander Novack (10) of South Glens Falls during Saturday’s Class A boys soccer game at Queensbury.

 Pete Tobey,

QUEENSBURY — Sean Seeley came up with three straight saves and Luke Eichin scored the winning penalty kick Saturday as Queensbury advanced to the Class A semifinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.

The Spartans and South Glens Falls had battled to a 2-2 tie through regulation, two periods of overtime and a first round of penalty-kick shootout.

Seeley made two diving stops on the Bulldogs as the teams each made three penalty kicks. He made another on South High’s first try of sudden-death kicks.

That set the stage for Eichin to bury his shot high into the right side of the goal.

Queensbury (10-5-3) play either La Salle or Gloversville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mohonasen High School.

Jake Afsar-Keshmiri and Ian Rathbun scored for Queensbury, while Caden French and Gavin Parker netted goals for the Bulldogs (10-6-2).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News