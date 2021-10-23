PKs lift Queensbury past South High, into semifinals (updated, with video)

QUEENSBURY — Sean Seeley saved Queensbury's season Saturday.

Moments later, Luke Eichin extended it.

Seeley made three consecutive saves on South Glens Falls in the penalty-kick shootout, including the first one in sudden-death kicks. Eichin's penalty kick high into the right side of the goal advanced the Spartans to the Class A semifinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.

Queensbury (10-5-3), the fourth seed, is scheduled to play top-seeded La Salle on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mohonasen High School.

"I never had that type of atmosphere on me," said Seeley, the Spartans' senior goalkeeper. "I just got hyped up and guessed the right side and made the saves.

"It was my first-time penalty shootout," Seeley added. "I have done penalty kicks, but it's a whole different thing like that, when they're back-to-back-to-back."

After battling to a 2-2 tie through 110 minutes of well-played, back-and-forth soccer, Saturday's quarterfinal came down to a diminutive junior midfielder in a gold jersey.

Eichin buried his shot and immediately raced to the far sideline, leaping into a crowd of Queensbury fans, followed by his teammates as they spilled across the field.

"Just put that thing in, that's all I was thinking," a breathless Eichin said. "It was a great game — I love the way they played. They played hard, we played hard, overall we came out on top and that's all that matters."

"We battled the whole game, we came back from down a goal both times to tie it," said longtime Spartans coach Pete Crotty, whose team beat South High twice by 2-1 scores this season. "We said whatever happened in this, we're going to be proud of the kids. South High played an outstanding game today, too. Both teams left everything out there."

The Bulldogs (10-6-2) got goals from Caden French and Gavin Parker, the latter early in the second half on a feed from Xander Novack for a 2-1 lead.

"I thought we put together 110 minutes of pretty high-level soccer," South High coach Travis Birkholz said. "But it's got to be settled one way or another for someone to advance."

"Xander and Gavin Parker are a handful for us, and they got strong games from everybody," Crotty said. "It was about as even as you can get for the third match. It's tough getting that third win."

Both of Queensbury's goals came off headers. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri scored on Vinnie Maccharulo's corner kick 30 seconds before halftime.

The Spartans tied the score again on Ian Rathbun's header off a cross from Gavin Kelly with 14:53 left in regulation.

Sophomore fullback Bergen Caprood may have saved the Spartans' season early in the first overtime, clearing a loose ball out of the mouth of the goal.

The penalty-kick shootout was the Spartans' first since 1999, Crotty said.

Queensbury and South High finished the first round of five kicks tied at 3-3, with Seeley making diving stops on the Bulldogs' final two shots.

That meant a second round of penalty kicks — this time sudden-death, with the first score or first save winning.

South High shot first. Seeley dove to his right and caught the ball in both hands, bringing a roar from the Spartans' bench. That set the stage for Eichin's game-winner.

"It was a thriller — one of the best games I've ever been a part of in my soccer career," Seeley said. "Just the energy and the teamwork, everyone working, I loved it."

Birkholz said the Bulldogs came a long way after a rocky start that included some COVID issues.

"This group, considering the adversity they faced, really came a long way," he said. "We were playing a really good brand of soccer and they really came together as a team. I'm really proud of them and I think they should be proud of themselves, too."

Class A Quarterfinal South Glens Falls;1;1;0;0 — 2 Queensbury;1;1;0;0 — 2 First half: 1, South High, Caden French (Nate Marx), 36:07. 2, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Vinnie Maccharulo), :30. Second half: 3, South High, Gavin Parker (Xander Novack), 31:21. 4, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun (Gavin Kelly), 14:53. Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 6, Sean Seeley (Q) 9. Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, South High 6.

