CORINTH — Corinth had to wait a long time for its second goal on Monday, but it was worth the wait.
Jordan Pincheon headed in Tyler Hall’s free kick with 36 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Tomahawks a 2-1 win over Bolton-Warrensburg in Adirondack League boys soccer action. Corinth (3-3 league, 3-4 overall) won the game with only 11 players suited up, as various things kept several players out.
“All things considered, it was a noble effort,” Corinth coach Larry Deso said.
Charlie Mourier scored his first varsity goal for Corinth four minutes, nine seconds into the game on a scramble in front of the net. Bolton-Warrensburg (0-4-1, 0-6-1) tied it with 12:37 left in the half as Joe Nissen finished Daalton DeMarsh’s pass.
Hall served what would be the game-winner from about 25 yards out on the left side. Pincheon streaked in from the right side and headed it into the net from about 8 yards out.
Deso said his team is starting to find its groove, though he added it needs to do so consistently.
“We’re a better short-passing team than we are on the long ball; we’ve learned that about ourselves,” Deso said.
Corinth 2, B-W 1 (OT)
Bolton-Warr. (0-4-1, 0-6-1) 1 0 0 — 1
Corinth (3-3, 3-4) 1 0 1 — 2
First half: 1, Corinth, Charlie Mourier, 35:51. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Joe Nissen (Daalton DeMarsh), 12:37.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 3, Corinth, Jordan Pincheon (Tyler Hall), 0:36.
Goalies-saves: Marvin Dobert (B-W) 12, Andy McKernon (Cor) 4.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 6, Corinth 3.
