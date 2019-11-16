CORTLAND — Brooke Pickett scored late in the second half, propelling Stillwater to a 3-2 victory over Marion in the Class C semifinals of the State Girls Soccer Tournament at Cortland High School on Saturday.
The Warriors, the top-ranked team in the state and the defending champion, will face Unatego at SUNY Cortland on Sunday at 10 a.m. for the state title.
Kiersten Conroy made 11 saves in goal for Stillwater, which improved to 21-0-2. Pickett scored a first-half goal to tie the game at 1-all and Paige Brinsko added a second-half goal.
Class C State Semifinal
Stillwater (21-0-2) 1 2 — 3</&hspag4>
Marion 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Marion, Chloe DeLyser (Sarah Lange). 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock).
Second half: 3, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko. 4, Marion, Abigail Marotta. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock).
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 11, Jenna Crago (M) 9.
