Brooke Pickett was named Co-Player of the Year in Class C while Gabby Marchello, Sarah Paige and Lauren Maher earned second-team honors on the all-state girls soccer team announced Monday.
Pickett helped Stillwater win a second straight state title. Teammate Keelyn Peacock was named to the first team.
Marchello of Adirondack League champion Lake George made the second team in Class C. Leah Monroe of Bolton-Warrensburg and Teya Staie of Stillwater were named to the third team. Vanessa Evans of Cambridge got fourth-team honors and Kylie Mann of Lake George made the fifth team.
In Class D, Paige of Fort Ann and Lauren Maher of Saratoga Catholic made the second team. Brigid Duffy of Queensbury was named to the third team in Class A.
Three Mechanicville players were honored in Class B — Ryleigh Hopeck on the second team, Jada Brown on the third team and Savannah Bowie on the sixth team. Cassandra Cooper of Schuylerville also was named to the sixth team.
