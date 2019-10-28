HUDSON FALLS — Coach Jason Humiston moved star scorer Sarah Paige to right wing for Monday's game, hoping to open up some room for other players to score.
But Paige still scored three goals, helping Fort Ann beat Whitehall 6-1 in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament. The Cardinals move on to face Northville in Thursday's semifinals at Fonda (4:30 p.m.).
Paige's third goal was the 175th of her career, a number that moves her into 12th place on the state's all-time goal-scoring list. She's scored 35 goals this season.
"It's unbelievable," Humiston said. "She's just so talented, you'd never think someone could reach that milestone, but she's so fast and skilled. One-hundred seventy-five is a big number, for sure."
The Cards struck quickly, with Paige converting a Becky Ostrander service four minutes into the game. Cherokie Steves scored a few minutes later and Paige added another goal before halftime.
Steves, Paige and Riley Echeandia scored in the second half. Vinna Jensen scored a Whitehall goal.
Fort Ann, the defending Section II champion and a state finalist last year, was looking at a rebuilding year when the season started. During the regular season, Fort Ann beat Whitehall 1-0 early in the year and the teams tied 1-1 later on.
The Cardinals are 13-3-1 after a better-than-expected season and hoping they can make another run for a title.
"Early in the season we weren't as good as we are now," Humiston said. "We took Lake George to overtime, played two tough games against Bolton. We definitely can challenge."
