OT goal lifts South High past Gloversville

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Bulldogs got off to a rocky start this fall as they dealt with COVID-related issues, but they appear to be headed the right direction.

Nate Marx scored the game-winning goal with one second left in the first overtime as South High beat previously unbeaten Gloversville 3-2 in a Foothills Council boys soccer game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs were on COVID pause for a while and had a couple of non-league games cancelled. They lost to Broadalbin-Perth 3-2 on the road before picking up their first win against Glens Falls.

South High pressed hard in overtime on Tuesday. Just as the first OT was about to expire, the Bulldogs got the ball to Xander Novack, who touched it through to Marx inside the box. Marx got it over the goal line before the whistle blew.

“It was nice to see tonight, doing all these things right, the effort was excellent, and I think the boys were rewarded with a good win,” South High coach Travis Birkholz said.

Joe Thompson and Gavin Parker also scored for South Glens Falls.

South High 3, Gloversville 2 Gloversville (3-1);1;1;0 — 2 South High (2-1, 2-2);1;1;1 — 3 First half: 1, Gloversville, Thomas Huska, 13:00. 2, South High, Joe Thompson (Xander Novack), 2:08. Second half: 3, South High, Gavin Parker (Frank Decrescenzo), 34:28. 4, Gloversville, Thomas Huska, 31:34. First Overtime: 5, South High, Nate Marx (Xander Novack), :01. Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 4, Justin Kemmet (Glov) 11. Corner kicks: South High 9, Gloversville 0.

