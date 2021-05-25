 Skip to main content
O'Donnell named MVP of Adirondack girls soccer
O'Donnell named MVP of Adirondack girls soccer

Senior Katie O'Donnell, who scored 29 goals for Lake George during the Fall II season, was named Most Valuable Player for Adirondack League girls soccer. O'Donnell finished her varsity career with 70 goals in 50 games.

League champion Bolton-Warrensburg placed five players on the first team — midfielders Kara Bacon, Ella Moskov and Gabs Mowery, defender Maria Baker and goalkeeper Jordan Barker. Lake George, which went unbeaten during the regular season, is represented on the first team by forward Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola and midfielder Lila Frazier.

Also on the first team are Fort Ann forward Angel Aratare, Whitehall midfielder Zoe Eggleston, Hadley-Luzerne goalkeeper Madison Lent and Corinth forward Morgan Thompson.

