BOLTON — Katie O’Donnell scored three times as Lake George beat Bolton-Warrensburg 5-1 on Tuesday, the Warriors’ 48th straight girls soccer victory against Adirondack League opponents.
Tyler Bergman and Gabby Marchello also scored for Lake George, which improved to 8-0 in the league.
Kara Bacon scored for the Eagles, who are 7-2. The teams could meet again in the Adirondack League playoffs.
