CHESTERTOWN — The beginning of the Hadley-Luzerne/North Warren boys soccer game looked nothing like the end of it.

For the first 67 minutes, North Warren's goal by Conner Monroe stood alone. But four goals came in the final 12:13, resulting in the host Cougars edging the Eagles 3-2 in Adirondack League action.

Hadley-Luzerne tied it at 1 on Evan Laubach's goal. That was followed by successful penalty kicks for each team just 20 seconds apart: Jack Jennings for North Warren and Caleb Granger for the Eagles.

North Warren got the go-ahead score with 39 seconds left on Eduardo Hernandez's goal.

"He was on the left side and he was kind of left alone, surprisingly," North Warren co-coach Robert Smith said. "Prior to that, the way it had been going, we figured it was heading to overtime."

Normally, playing defensively for 39 seconds isn't a big deal, but Smith said with the way the game had progressed, nothing was a sure thing.

North Warren won the game with three seniors on the field. The Cougars have rounded out their squad with juniors and sophomores.

"We're hanging in there," Smith said. "It's a grind in this league."

