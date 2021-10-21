North Warren girls soccer wins first sectional game

CHESTERTOWN — Kiana LaGuerre scored five goals Thursday to lead North Warren to a 7-0 Class D opening-round victory over Heatly.

It was the first win ever in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament for the fledgling Cougars program. North Warren, which had always played field hockey in the fall, started a varsity girls soccer team during last spring's Fall II season.

"The girls' confidence level has been way up the last couple of games," said Randy Lafountain, the Cougars' first-year coach. "This is our third win in a row and our fourth win in the last six games. ... I told the girls we've won our first game, we've won our first league game and we've won our first sectional game. No one can take that away from you."

LaGuerre, a junior forward, has scored 11 goals in the last three games for North Warren.

"Every team needs that one person that's hungry to score," Lafountain said. "I asked her today if she's still hungry to score, and she said yeah, and she scored five goals. I finally found one."

Megan Bruno added a goal and three assists and Nicole Buckman also scored for the seventh-seeded Cougars (6-10), who advance to play at No. 2 seed Northville in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Ruth Brior made four saves for the shutout.

"I only have 12 girls," Lafountain said. "We always do an 8-on-4 keepaway drill in practice, and they've finally started getting it. They see it in themselves how much they've improved. They're still a little raw, but they're getting it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0