Mowery leads way on Adirondack girls soccer all-star team

Gabs Mowery was named Most Valuable Player on the Adirondack League's girls soccer all-star team.
Mowery, a six-year varsity player, helped Bolton-Warrensburg go 12-1-3 and reach the Class C semifinals of the Section II tournament. She is joined on the first team by two teammates — midfielders Kara Bacon and Ella Moskov.
Lake George, the Adirondack League champion, placed three players on the first team — defender Tiffany Cornelius, forward Lila Frazier and midfielder Samantha Gorey. Three Corinth players also earned first-team honors — defender Alexis Crossman, goalie Lorelai Peterson and forward Idalia Willett.
Forwards Angel Aratare and Olivia Winchell were named to the first team from Fort Ann, which went to the Class D championship game. Hadley-Luzerne's Carolina Lott-Diamond also earned first-team honors.