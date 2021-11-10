Mowery leads way on Adirondack girls soccer all-star team

Gabs Mowery was named Most Valuable Player on the Adirondack League's girls soccer all-star team.

Mowery, a six-year varsity player, helped Bolton-Warrensburg go 12-1-3 and reach the Class C semifinals of the Section II tournament. She is joined on the first team by two teammates — midfielders Kara Bacon and Ella Moskov.

Lake George, the Adirondack League champion, placed three players on the first team — defender Tiffany Cornelius, forward Lila Frazier and midfielder Samantha Gorey. Three Corinth players also earned first-team honors — defender Alexis Crossman, goalie Lorelai Peterson and forward Idalia Willett.

Forwards Angel Aratare and Olivia Winchell were named to the first team from Fort Ann, which went to the Class D championship game. Hadley-Luzerne's Carolina Lott-Diamond also earned first-team honors.

Adirondack All-Stars MVP Player;Pos.;School Gabs Mowery;Mid.;Bolton-Warr. FIRST TEAM Angel Aratare;For.;Fort Ann Kara Bacon;Mid.;Bolton-Warr. Tiffany Cornelius;Def.;Lake George Alexis Crossman;Def.;Corinth Lila Frazier;For.;Lake George Samantha Gorey;Mid.;Lake George Carolina Lott-Diamond;For.;Hadley-Luzerne Ella Moskov;Mid.;Bolton-Warr. Lorelai Peterson;GK;Corinth Idalia Willett;For.;Corinth Olivia Winchell;For.;Fort Ann SECOND TEAM Kailey Bacon;Def.;Bolton-Warr. Nicole Buckman;Mid.;North Warren Alyssa Crossman;For.;Corinth Madison Gould;Mid.;Whitehall Jayden Hughes;For.;Whitehall Hannah Johnson;Mid.;Hadley-Luzerne Maddie Lent;GK;Hadley-Luzerne Anita Preuss;Def.;Lake George Hope Sherman;GK;Bolton-Warr. Kathryn Sweenor;GK;Salem Paige Trzaskos;For.;Fort Ann

