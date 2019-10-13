BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 11,
OLD FORGE 1
(at Old Forge)
League: Non-league
Bolton-Warrensburg 7 4 — 11
Old Forge 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Kara Bacon), 6. 2, Bw, Gabs Mowery (Leah Monroe), 9. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 15. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Skyler Scott), 26. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 27. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Skyler Scott), 34. 7, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 38.
Second half: 8, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 42. 9, Bolton-
Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Skyler Scott), 44. 10, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 48. 12, Bolton-Warrensburg, Ella Constantineau (Kara Bacon), 79.
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 6.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (8-2, 11-2).
Notes: Game played Saturday Night at the Old Forge Columbus day Tournament. Leah Monroe scored her 100th career varsity goal in the win.
