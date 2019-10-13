{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 11,

OLD FORGE 1

(at Old Forge)

League: Non-league

Bolton-Warrensburg 7 4 — 11

Old Forge 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Kara Bacon), 6. 2, Bw, Gabs Mowery (Leah Monroe), 9. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 15. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Skyler Scott), 26. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 27. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Skyler Scott), 34. 7, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 38.

Second half: 8, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 42. 9, Bolton-

Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Skyler Scott), 44. 10, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 48. 12, Bolton-Warrensburg, Ella Constantineau (Kara Bacon), 79.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 6.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (8-2, 11-2).

Notes: Game played Saturday Night at the Old Forge Columbus day Tournament. Leah Monroe scored her 100th career varsity goal in the win.

