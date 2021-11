Wyqie Aguda was named Most Valuable Player, while Andrew Kraszewski was named offensive MVP and Tom Hickey was named defensive MVP.

Madigan Carner and Shamus Brophy of Greenwich both made the first team, as did Stillwater's Harry Rubinstein and Ryan Golden. Colin McNutt and Dylan Raucci of Mechanicville were also first-team selections, as was Logan Reilly of Hoosic Valley.