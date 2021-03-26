McCabe wins 600th game with Fort Ann

FORT ANN — The pandemic hasn’t stopped Rich McCabe from piling up wins. Neither did a windstorm, for that matter.

McCabe reached the career 600-win mark as Fort Ann beat Granville 6-0 on Friday in an Adirondack League boys soccer game. McCabe is only the second coach in Section II to reach 600 wins. He’s No. 3 on the state’s all-time win list.

McCabe began coaching at Fort Ann in 1980, when the boys soccer program was 3 years old. He said he never expected to still be coaching in 2021.

“Absolutely … no,” he said. “I thought I’d coach my entire teaching career, but I didn’t know I was going to like it so much, once I stopped teaching, I didn’t want to stop coaching.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is his 40th season and he’s already led the Cardinals to 20 Adirondack League titles, 17 sectional crowns, six state regional titles and one state championship. He also owns the state’s second-longest unbeaten streak — 64 games from 2014 to 2016.

Coaching high school soccer in March is something he never thought he’d be doing, but like everyone else, he’s out on the field in late winter. He said Friday’s game at Golden Goal might have been the windiest he’s ever coached in.