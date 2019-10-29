{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George wins

Lake George players celebrate Tuesday's 4-1 Class C quarterfinal victory over Cambridge in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.

 Greg Brownell, brownell@poststar.com

LAKE GEORGE — Gabby Marchello scored a pair of goals as Lake George beat Cambridge 4-1 on Tuesday in a Class C quarterfinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.

Rachel Jaeger and Kylie Mann also scored for the Warriors, who advance to the semifinals against either Stillwater or Chatham on Monday at Mechanicville (6:30 p.m.). Lake George improved to 15-3.

Lilly Gates scored for Cambridge, which finished at 12-5.

