LAKE GEORGE — Gabby Marchello scored a pair of goals as Lake George beat Cambridge 4-1 on Tuesday in a Class C quarterfinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.
Rachel Jaeger and Kylie Mann also scored for the Warriors, who advance to the semifinals against either Stillwater or Chatham on Monday at Mechanicville (6:30 p.m.). Lake George improved to 15-3.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lilly Gates scored for Cambridge, which finished at 12-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.