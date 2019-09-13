LAKE GEORGE — Kylie Mann has been a key defender for Lake George for a number of years. Now she’s contributing on the other end.
Mann scored both of the Warriors’ goals in a 2-1 victory over Bolton-Warrensburg under the lights on Friday night. Lake George moved to 2-0 in Adirondack League girls soccer play and won its 42nd straight game against a league opponent.
Mann, a fifth-year starter who moved from defense to center-midfield this year, tied the game 33:55 into the first half on a free kick from around 40 yards out. She got the eventual game-winner midway through the second half on a pass from Rebecca Kohls off a corner kick.
The victory was a big one for Lake George, coming against one of its traditional challengers for the league title. Aubrey Ranous had scored the game’s first goal 19:38 into the first half off a rebound.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake George coach Steve Kohls said the game exhibited a lot of speed, passion and intensity, with both teams transitioning the ball quickly down the field.
“It’s one of the fastest games I’ve seen in girls soccer,” he said. “I was impressed with the fitness level both teams showed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.