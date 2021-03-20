Lott-Diamond scores 2 late goals, Eagles tie Cards

FORT ANN — It wasn’t a win, but it was a step forward for the Hadley-Luzerne girls soccer program.

Carolina Lott-Diamond scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation as the Eagles came away with a 2-2 tie against Fort Ann on Saturday at Golden Goal. The Eagles had been 0-18 against Fort Ann since a 2009 tie. The Eagles have never beaten the Cardinals.

Coach BJ Lent said the Eagles changed to a four-back formation for the second half to try to feed the offense. She also moved goalkeeper Madison Lent into the midfield for the final five minutes.

“Once we were able to get the ball up, it started opening things up,” coach Lent said.

Lott-Diamond scored with 4:29 left in the second half off a feed from Reigan Hanna. Lott-Diamond then tied the game with 1:06 on the clock, taking the ball in herself from midfield.

Lott-Diamond was Hadley-Luzerne’s leading scorer as an eighth-grader in 2019. Madison Lent is also a freshman. Coach Lent said they are part of a group of ninth-graders who have played together since third grade.

“With the mentorship of my upperclassmen — they’re really taking their time to work with the freshmen — it’s a really solid team,” coach Lent said.