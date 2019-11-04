MECHANICVILLE — Brooke Pickett scored her 200th career goal 8:10 into the game, giving Stillwater a 1-0 lead over Lake George in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament at Mechanicville High School.
This story will provide lives updates as they happen.
Pickett had the first good scoring chance 6:00 in, but Ava Pushor made the save. Pickett got behind the defense moments later to score the first goal, driving the ball into the left side of the goal.
Lake George's Gabby Marchello had a chance near the 19-minute mark but the defense broke it up on the right side of the goal.
Keelyn Peacock had a free kick from 26 yards out for Stillwater at the 28-minute mark, but it was stopped at the defense. A followup went wide.
Katie O'Donnell had a partial breakaway for Lake George in the final minute of the half, but the shot was wide. Three Stillwater defenders quickly recovered to pressure her on the way down the field.
You have free articles remaining.
Stillwater had a couple of chances with 4:00 left to halftime but a corner kick was kicked out and a long shot hit the football cross bar. Pushor made saves on several other shots.
Adirondack League champion Lake George (15-3) is seeded fourth. Wasaren League champ Stillwater (17-0-2) is the top seed and defending state champion.
The game started late because the first Class C semifinal went double overtime. Voorheesville defeated Schoharie, 2-1. The championship game is Wednesday back here at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
If you're keeping this story file open, hit your "refresh" button to get updated versions of the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.