Late OT goal lifts Mayfield past Lake George

MAYFIELD 2, LAKE GEORGE 1, OT
(at Mayfield)
League: Non-league
Lake George;1;0;0;0 — 1
Mayfield;0;1;0;1 — 2
First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Kyle Dolan), 37:57.
Second half: 2, Mayfield, Brice Williams, 61:29.
Second Overtime: 3, Mayfield, Britain Goodemote (Mason Valachovic), 7:54.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 7, Aiden Martuscello (May) 7.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Mayfield 9.
Records: Mayfield (2-0, 3-0), Lake George (2-0, 2-1).
Notes: Masen Valachovic made a nice pass to Britain Goodemote, who shot the game winner into the far right netting for the double overtime win for Mayfield. Both keepers played well. Lake George had a shots advantage of 13-12 in an evenly played match.