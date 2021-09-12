 Skip to main content
Late OT goal lifts Mayfield past Lake George
agate

MAYFIELD 2, LAKE GEORGE 1, OT

(at Mayfield)

League: Non-league

Lake George;1;0;0;0 — 1

Mayfield;0;1;0;1 — 2

First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Kyle Dolan), 37:57.

Second half: 2, Mayfield, Brice Williams, 61:29.

Second Overtime: 3, Mayfield, Britain Goodemote (Mason Valachovic), 7:54.

Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 7, Aiden Martuscello (May) 7.

Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Mayfield 9.

Records: Mayfield (2-0, 3-0), Lake George (2-0, 2-1).

Notes: Masen Valachovic made a nice pass to Britain Goodemote, who shot the game winner into the far right netting for the double overtime win for Mayfield. Both keepers played well. Lake George had a shots advantage of 13-12 in an evenly played match.

