agate

Lake Placid tops Ti in quarterfinals

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Game reports, scoreboard, brackets and schedule series
Lake Placid scored three times in the first half on the way to a 3-0 win over Ticonderoga in the Section VII Girls Soccer Tournament.

LAKE PLACID 3, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Ticonderoga)

Section VII, Class C Quarterfinal

Lake Placid;3;0 — 3

Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake Placid, Emma Adragna (Weber Hemsley), 33:31. 2, Lake Placid, Anisa Cecunjanin (Kiera Levitt), 36:09. 3, Lake Placid, Emma Adragna, 39:27.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Brooklyn Huffman (LP) 3, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 13.

Corner kicks: Lake Placid 9, Ticonderoga 2.

