Lake Placid tops Ti in quarterfinals

Lake Placid scored three times in the first half on the way to a 3-0 win over Ticonderoga in the Section VII Girls Soccer Tournament.
LAKE PLACID 3, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Ticonderoga)
Section VII, Class C Quarterfinal
Lake Placid;3;0 — 3
Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake Placid, Emma Adragna (Weber Hemsley), 33:31. 2, Lake Placid, Anisa Cecunjanin (Kiera Levitt), 36:09. 3, Lake Placid, Emma Adragna, 39:27.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Brooklyn Huffman (LP) 3, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 13.
Corner kicks: Lake Placid 9, Ticonderoga 2.
