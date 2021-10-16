 Skip to main content
Lake George wins Adirondack League girls title in PKs

Adirondack League girls soccer championship

Lake George celebrates with the trophy after winning the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game in penalty kicks.

 Pete Tobey,

QUEENSBURY — Lake George goalie Alivia Dean made one final stop Saturday as the Warriors defeated Bolton-Warrensburg on penalty kicks in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game.

Samantha Gorey scored the go-ahead penalty kick to give Lake George (9-5-2) a 3-2 edge in the tie-breaking penalty kicks. Dean’s save sealed the championship for the Warriors.

The teams had battled to a 2-2 tie in a rain-soaked regulation, with Gabs Mowery scoring both goals for the Eagles (11-1-3).

Lila Frazier and Mykah Collier-Fisher scored for Lake George. Collier-Fisher, an eighth-grader, tied the score on a rebound with 1:17 left in regulation.

Check back later for a full story and more photos.

