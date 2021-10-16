Lake George wins Adirondack League girls title in PKs

QUEENSBURY — Lake George goalie Alivia Dean made one final stop Saturday as the Warriors defeated Bolton-Warrensburg on penalty kicks in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game.

Samantha Gorey scored the go-ahead penalty kick to give Lake George (9-5-2) a 3-2 edge in the tie-breaking penalty kicks. Dean’s save sealed the championship for the Warriors.

The teams had battled to a 2-2 tie in a rain-soaked regulation, with Gabs Mowery scoring both goals for the Eagles (11-1-3).

Lila Frazier and Mykah Collier-Fisher scored for Lake George. Collier-Fisher, an eighth-grader, tied the score on a rebound with 1:17 left in regulation.

