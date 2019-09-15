LAKE GEORGE 3,
GREENWICH 1
(at Mayfield Tournament)
Lake George;2;1 — 3
Greenwich;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 38:31. 2, Lake George, Justin Blanco (Poe Tutu), 1:09.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, AJ Rymph (Penalty Shot), 14:17. 4, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Ethan Knauf), 12:02.
Goalies-saves: Yogi Johnson (LG) 6, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 5.
Corner kicks: Lake George 1, Greenwich 1.
Records: Greenwich (2-0, 5-1), Lake George (2-0, 4-0).
Notes: Lake George wins the Mayfield Tourney for the second straight year.
