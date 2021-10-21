Lake George tops Berne-Knox in Class C

Sam Knauf set a new Lake George single-season record with his 33rd and 34th goals of the season Thursday as the Warriors defeated Berne-Knox 4-1 in a Class C opening-round game of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.
Knauf, a junior, also had an assist on a goal by Poe Tutu, and Kyle Dolan also scored for Lake George, which advances to host Middleburgh in Saturday's quarterfinals at 3 p.m.
LAKE GEORGE 4, BERNE-KNOX 1
(at Lake George)
Class C Opening Round
Berne-Knox 0 1 — 1
Lake George 3 1 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Kyle Dolan), 3:37. 2, Lake George, Kyle Dolan (Poe Tutu), 7:29. 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 28:29.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Kyle Dolan, Sam Knauf), 51:18. 5, Berne-Knox, Zack Schwenk, 75:20.
Goalies-saves: Lucas Losito (BKW) 11, Yogi Johnson (LG) 5.
People are also reading…
Corner kicks: Berne-Knox 3, Lake George 7.
Records: Lake George (16-1).
Up next: No. 3 seed Lake George advances to host No. 6 Middleburgh in the Class C quarterfinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Notes: Sam Knauf set a new Lake George single-season record with his 33rd and 34th goals of the season. The Warriors scored their first goal three minutes in as Kyle Dolan’s corner was one-timed in by Knauf. Four minutes later Poe Tutu and Dolan played a two-man give-and-go with Dolan firing in a shot from 12 yards out. Later in the half with Lake George controlling possession, Knauf drilled a sharp-angled ball that squirted past Berne-Knox keeper Lucas Losito for a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs made a few runs, but Lake George keeper Yogi Johnson was up to the task and made some nice saves. The second half was similar to the first with Lake George controlling possession and Berne-Knox getting occasional chances. Lake George scored as Knauf fed Dolan, who raced around the corner and crossed perfectly to Tutu for the one-timer.