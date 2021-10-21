Lake George tops Berne-Knox in Class C

Notes: Sam Knauf set a new Lake George single-season record with his 33rd and 34th goals of the season. The Warriors scored their first goal three minutes in as Kyle Dolan’s corner was one-timed in by Knauf. Four minutes later Poe Tutu and Dolan played a two-man give-and-go with Dolan firing in a shot from 12 yards out. Later in the half with Lake George controlling possession, Knauf drilled a sharp-angled ball that squirted past Berne-Knox keeper Lucas Losito for a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs made a few runs, but Lake George keeper Yogi Johnson was up to the task and made some nice saves. The second half was similar to the first with Lake George controlling possession and Berne-Knox getting occasional chances. Lake George scored as Knauf fed Dolan, who raced around the corner and crossed perfectly to Tutu for the one-timer.