COLONIE – In the spirit of competition, all perfect records have to be broken at some point.
For the Lake George boys’ soccer team, that time came in Saturday’s Class C championship in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament against top-seeded and state-ranked No. 4 Voorheesville.
The Warriors, who entered undefeated, met their match and lost 3-0 against the well-organized and highly skilled Blackbirds at Colonie High School on Saturday.
Voorheesville (19-1) will play the Section VII winner in a subregional on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half in which the Blackbirds outshot the Warriors 8-1 and controlled possession for roughly 80 percent of the time, Voorheesville broke through with 28:44 remaining on a rebounded shot by junior Derek Moore.
Passing with purpose, Voorheesville strategically played “keep away” from Lake George with good timing and pace from Jacob Dykstra, Moore, Jack Ensslin and Sean Bruno.
Lake George (19-1) attempted to counter with a more aggressive offensive approach by switching out a defender with a forward, but was only able to get one shot from senior Justin Blanco, that clanged off the post.
From there, Voorheesville took advantage with an insurance goal from Ensslin, who shot from the left side of 18 and fired it into the right corner of the net to make it 2-0 with 17:55 left in the game.
Junior Shaun Turnbull increased the lead to 3-0 on a shot from straightaway with 2:39 to go.
Voorheesville held a 14-2 advantage in shots.
“They’re just that skilled,” said Lake George coach Blake White. “They did to us what we usually do to other teams. They’re quick. They do a lot of give-and-goes. I thought we played pretty smart for the first half. We didn’t generate much offense, but we didn’t give them any great shots. Yogi (Johnson) did a great job. For a sophomore, what a goalie!
Utilizing the width of the field, one of the Warriors’ better chances came when senior Ethan Knauf took the ball from around midfield and dribbled all the way toward the net. But Blackbirds senior defender Liam Spollen was able to poke the ball loose before Knauf could get a shot.
“They were the better team,” White said. “We gave it all we had. I appreciated the effort. It just wasn’t enough.”
Lake George had 11 seniors on their roster, who were playing in their final match.
“I had a number of them who played for me for three years,” White added. “They’ve been in the sectional final three years in a row so that’s quite an accomplishment. Obviously, we would have liked to have won one of them along the way, but this year knocking off Maple Hill—normally that’s the goal—to beat them because they’re usually in the final (is an accomplishment). Voorheesville dropped down from a (Class) B this year. I think if they had maybe two more kids then they would have been playing against Ichabod Crane or Schuylerville.”
