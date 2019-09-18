LAKE GEORGE — With the Lake George boys soccer team trailing its Adirondack League West Division rival North Warren 1-0, the Warriors turned to senior Owen Sutton for some clutch production.
Sutton scored twice to complete the comeback, including the winner with 3:43 left in regulation to lift the host Warriors to a 2-1 win over the Cougars.
On the play, Sutton gathered a loose ball and fired a low liner that just escaped a valiant effort by North Warren sophomore goalkeeper Conner Jennings. The heavy shot deflected off the keeper’s hands and into the net from about 20 yards out.
“I had him playing midfield at the very beginning,” said Lake George boys soccer coach Blake White. “It didn’t seem like a good fit. He’s a very smart player. It thought I would give him a try out front.
He has a heavy foot. He’s good at receiving the ball and distributing it. He can turn and shoot, can pass to a winger, or work a give-and-go combination.”
North Warren succeeded early in frustrating the Lake George offense early by blocking shots, preventing the Warriors from getting over the top and making some quality saves.
Sutton netted the equalizer with 32 minutes remaining in the second half from about 18 yards out on a feed from forward Ethan Gereau.
“It was on a give-and-go,” White said. “And he (Sutton) hit a shot that you would see in the Premier League.
“It curled into the top right-hand corner.
“The goalie didn’t have a chance. It was unstoppable. I’m really happy for him. I guess it was a good move to put him there.”
Junior Jaden Smith scored on a quick-striking cross from co-captain Connor Monroe to lead North Warren (3-1, 3-2). The Cougars were able to keep Lake George at bay with some hard-nosed defense and the active play of Jennings, who made 18 saves.
You have free articles remaining.
But the Warriors (3-0, 5-0), who entered ranked as the state’s fourth-ranked team in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association Class C poll, continued to apply pressure on offense and limited the Cougars’ scoring chances.
Yogi Johnson made three saves for the Warriors.
In three Adirondack League matches, Lake George has outscored opponents 9-1. North Warren had its three-game winning streak snapped after scoring a combined 19 goals in league victories against Granville, Bolton-Warrensburg and Corinth.
Lake George 2, North Warren 1
North Warren (3-1, 3-2) 1 0 — 1
Lake George (3-0, 5-0) 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, North Warren, Jaden Smith, 18:01
Second half : 2.Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Gereau), 32:20. 3, Lake George, Owen Sutton, 3:43.
Goalies-saves: Connor Jennings (Nw) 18, Yogi Johnson (Lg) 3.
Corner kicks: Lg 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.