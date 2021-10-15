Lake George rallies for Adirondack League crown

FORT ANN — After a slow start, Lake George rallied to win another Adirondack League boys soccer title on Friday.

Sam Knauf scored a pair of goals and the Warriors struck twice in the second half to beat Fort Ann 3-1 in the league’s championship game at Golden Goal. The Warriors went 12-0 in league play this fall.

It was Lake George’s fifth straight Adirondack League title. Last season, the Warriors were co-champions with Fort Ann.

Anthony Morino had put Fort Ann ahead 1-0 in Friday’s game, scoring off a pass from Sam Fredricks 15 minutes into the game.

“We just weren’t in any kind of rhythm,” Lake George coach Blake White said. "Fort Ann had the better of play. They deserved to score.”

Lake George goalkeeper Yogi Johnson made a big save a few minutes later to keep the Cardinals from making it 2-0.

“It seemed like after they scored, that got our attention,” White said, “and we started slowly getting back to our game. Their goalie (Dylan Brown) made a couple of diving saves on low shots, but we were gaining momentum.”

Knauf tied it in the final minute of the first half on a penalty kick. The Warriors pulled into the lead in the second half when Kyle Dolan sent a pass to Poe Tutu, who put it home for a 2-1 lead. Knauf got the final goal of the game on a free kick from just outside the box.

“In the second half we came out and we just really played well,” White said. “All of a sudden we got our passing down. We really started attacking their back line.”

Brown played a strong game for Fort Ann, making 14 saves.

Both teams now move on to sectionals — Lake George in Class C and Fort Ann in Class D, where the Cards have a long history of success. White would like to think the Warriors can challenge for a title, if the right team shows up.

“If we play like we did in the second half today, I think we could make a mark in sectionals,” he said. “If we play like we did in the first half, we’ll have an early vacation.”

Lake George 3, Fort Ann 1 (at Golden Goal) Fort Ann (8-3);1;0 — 1 Lake George (12-0, 15-1);1;2 — 3 First half: 1, Fort ann, Anthony Morino (Sam Fredricks), 15:17. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (penalty Kick), 39:04. Second half: 3, Lake George, Poe Tutu (Kyle Dolan), 48:29. 4, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Free Kick), 50:29. Goalies-saves: Dylan Brown (FA) 14, Yogi Johnson (LG) 4. Corner kicks: Fort Ann 2, Lake George 5.

