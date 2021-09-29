Lake George holds on for win at Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Lake George remained unbeaten in the Adirondack League on Wednesday, holding on for a narrow 2-1 victory over Fort Ann.

Midfielder Sam Knauf scored twice in the first half and the Warriors’ defense hung tough the rest of the way for the win.

“I thought we moved the ball around pretty well today,” said Lake George coach Blake White, whose team improved to 7-0 in the league, 9-1 overall. “We didn’t get a lot of good (scoring) chances, so we made the most of ours.”

Knauf opened the scoring fewer than 90 seconds into the game, taking a pass from Jack Clark, weaving through the Cardinals’ defense and shooting inside the far post.

Fort Ann (5-1, 6-3) knotted the score about 25 minutes later when Anthony Marino chipped a ball from the wing and Warriors goalie Kristian Johnson got his fingertips on it. However, the Cardinals’ onrushing Dakota Winch drove the rebound into the net for the equalizer.

Knauf responded several minutes later, ripping a shot from 20 yards out for the go-ahead goal.

Johnson finished with seven saves, and survived a potential tying goal that Fort Ann shot wide with about 25 minutes left in regulation.