{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Gabby Marchello converted a tie-breaking penalty kick in the second half and Lake George went on to beat Bolton-Warrensburg 4-1 on Friday in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game at SUNY Adirondack.

Katie O'Donnell scored twice and Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola added a goal for the Warriors (13-3), who won their 52nd straight game against a league opponent. The Warriors have won or shared five straight titles.

Hope Boland scored off Leah Monroe's corner kick for Bolton-Warrensburg (12-3) with 7 seconds left in the first half.

Check back later for a full story.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Lake George boys, girls soccer win Adirondack League titles

article

Lake George girls win another Adirondack League title

article

Knauf's goal lifts Lake George to Adirondack boys crown

2 updates

Load comments