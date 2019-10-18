Lake George girls win another Adirondack League title

QUEENSBURY — Gabby Marchello converted a tie-breaking penalty kick in the second half and Lake George went on to beat Bolton-Warrensburg 4-1 on Friday in the Adirondack League girls soccer championship game at SUNY Adirondack.
Gabby Marchello on a PK. Lk. George up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/UjneoM9ufR— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) October 18, 2019
Katie O'Donnell scored twice and Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola added a goal for the Warriors (13-3), who won their 52nd straight game against a league opponent. The Warriors have won or shared five straight titles.
Hope Boland scored off Leah Monroe's corner kick for Bolton-Warrensburg (12-3) with 7 seconds left in the first half.
You have free articles remaining.
Bolton-Warr. scores off Leah Monroe’s corner kick 7 seconds before halftime. 1-1, now at halftime. pic.twitter.com/1NoYpyotnR— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) October 18, 2019
Check back later for a full story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.