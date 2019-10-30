GLOVERSVILLE — The Lake George boys soccer team had waited 366 days for this moment.
A year after losing to Maple Hill in the championship game, the Warriors avenged that loss with a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday night in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament at Gloversville High School.
Second-seeded Lake George (19-0) advanced to face top seed Voorheesville (17-1) on Saturday at Colonie High School (3 p.m.) in the championship game.
Warriors coach Blake White knew his team would be facing the unenviable task of trying to score on a Maple Hill defense that allowed four goals all season, including only one goal since Sept. 4.
Lake George made the most of its opportunities early, pushing the tempo and drawing a foul against the Wildcats when Warriors freshman Sam Knauf was knocked to the artificial turf near the top of the circle.
Sam Knauf had been bedeviling the Maple Hill defense with ball-on-a-string-like maneuvers and catching the Wildcats in vulnerable spots.
In the 22nd minute, his brother, Ethan Knauf, stepped forward and scored on a direct kick from just inside the circle on a bending shot that drifted high and into the left side of the net past the outstretched hands of the Maple Hill goalkeeper.
“We worked on free kicks in practice last night,” said Ethan Knauf, who notched his team-leading 32nd goal. “(Teammate) Colby (Seguljic) told me if we’re getting free kicks tomorrow, you’re taking the shot. I just listened to him. There was no doubt in my mind that I was scoring that. I knew I had to.”
The goal tied the Lake George school record for most goals in a season (108) and gave Ethan Knauf his first goal this late into a postseason run. His previous best came in a quarterfinal round.
The Warriors, the state’s 10th-ranked team, according to the New York State Sportswriters Association, buckled down on defense from there. Senior Justin Blanco provided a physical presence while junior Ian Gillman and senior Patrick Huber each spoiled potential Maple Hill forward attacks by knocking the ball away.
Maple Hill (16-2-1) had its streak of three consecutive Class C championships broken.
“They’ve (Maple Hill) been our nemesis for years,” White said. “We’ve had a lot of one-nothing games. I told the guys that we had to score first. If we scored first, we put the pressure on them. Ethan (Knauf) had to step up. The best players have to step up in the big games. He scored the goal and we got the result.”
White gave him the go-ahead if he was feeling confident.
“I thought we moved the ball really well tonight,” White added. “Defensively, we collapsed on them and supported each other. I couldn’t be prouder of our team. You’ve got the gritty, stronger player in Justin (Blanco) and then you’ve got the smooth player in Sam (Knauf). They’re just in a good groove right now. Everybody stepped up when they needed to. That’s a great team over there — they play a lot of Class B teams.”
The importance of defeating Maple Hill was not lost by Ethan Knauf and his Warrior teammates.
“I’ve thought about that for 366 days,” Ethan Knauf said. “I haven’t stopped. We all knew that we had to win to get revenge for our seniors from last year and for us. If we can get past Maple Hill, then we think that we can get past anyone so we’re looking to win.”
