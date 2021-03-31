Lake George boys hold off Argyle

FORT ANN — Lake George boys soccer coach Blake White new his team needed a good game after easing through its first three games.

The Warriors got one on Wednesday, as they held on for a 2-1 Adirondack League victory over Argyle at Golden Goal Sports Park.

Despite top player Sam Knauf being well-marked by the Scots, Lake George was able to punch in two goals and ride out Argyle’s late run with keeper Kristian Johnson’s effort in goal.

“They put a little pressure on us the last seven minutes when they scored,” said White, whose team had won its first three games by a combined score of 16-0. “They definitely outplayed us as far as shots on goal — our goalie played outstanding. He made some really good saves in the first half to keep us up 1-0.”

Jordan Edwards scored in the first half for the Warriors, who got another unassisted goal from Ethan Gereau early in the second. Johnson finished with eight saves.

“They had two or three guys on Sam Knauf, so that left our midfield more open,” White said. “They did a good job containing him, knowing where he was at all times — I would do the same thing. We just couldn’t seem to get him in space, he was pretty well neutralized, but Argyle played very well.”