LAKE GEORGE 4,
GREENVILLE 2
(at Mayfield)
Mayfield Tournament
Greenville;1;1 — 2
Lake George;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf, Sam Knauf), 39:27. 2, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Paul Lindsay), 22:14. 3, Greenville, James Mitchell, 20:22. 4, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Sam Knauf), 00:57.
Second half: 5, Greenville, Tim Biernacki, 22:31. 6, Lake George, Paul Lindsay, 11:15.
Goalies-saves: Yogi Johnson (LG) 7, Walter Sutton (Gre) 3.
Corner kicks: Lake George 2, Greenville 4.
Records: Lake George (0-0, 1-0), Greenville (1-0, 1-1).
Notes: LG got off to the quick start as center midfielder Sam Knauf sent his brother Ethan down the wing, where Ethan cut inside and feed a ball across the 12 to an on rushing Owen Sutton, who one timed a beauty. LG struck again half way through the period as a Paul Lindsay cross found Ethan Knauf on the far side and Knauf blasted it home for a 2-0 lead. With seconds remaining in the first half Sam Knauf's service from a corner glanced off Ethan's head into the net for a 3-1 lead. The Warriors added a cushion to their lead as Lindsay added a goal late for a 4-2 win.
