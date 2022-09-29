Lake George beats B-W to stay unbeaten in the Adirondack League

BOLTON — With less than a week left in its season, the Adirondack League is finally down to one unbeaten girls soccer team.

Lila Frazier scored all four goals as Lake George defeated Bolton-Warrensburg 4-1 on Thursday to improve to 6-0 in the league. Bolton-Warrensburg suffered its first loss in seven league games. Corinth also picked up its first loss in a separate game on Thursday.

Lake George started out with a tough non-league schedule and lost twice in the Hall of Fame Tournament, but has shown steady improvement throughout the year.

“The girls have really raised their level of effort,” coach Steve Kohls said. “You can see it in our results now.”

Frazier scored 41 seconds into Thursday’s game on a Samantha Gorey setup. Karla Sherman scored for Bolton-Warrensburg from Ella Moskov’s assist in the 18th minute, but Frazier struck again off Gorey’s pass at 21:49. Frazier made it a hat trick just before halftime on Katie Seguljic’s assist, then scored her fourth goal on a feed from Mykah Collier-Fisher in the second half.

“She scored every goal left-footed, which is rare for her,” Kohls said of Frazier. “She is almost unguardable one on one. She’ll make runs and she’s fast enough to pull away from the defense. She’s a handful for the other team every time she’s on the field.”

Alivia Dean got the win in the Lake George goal with six saves.

The Adirondack League has been very competitive this fall. Four games into the season, five teams — Corinth, Fort Ann, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George and Bolton-Warrensburg — were unbeaten. But the Warriors, who went from 2015 to 2021 without a league loss, are now alone in first place.

The league will play its final league games next week and proceed to a four-team playoff tournament. After that, Lake George will take a shot in sectionals.

“It appears that Waterford and Voorheesville and the class of Class C, but I think we’re in the conversation of the teams right below that,” Kohls said. “If the girls keep improving and working hard, on any given day, you never know.”