Lake George beats B-W, stays unbeaten (with photo gallery)

FORT ANN — Lake George, a program with a lot of success in its past, has always had a go-to scorer.

This year it's been Katie O'Donnell. She scored the only goal in the Warriors' 1-0 girls soccer victory over Bolton-Warrensburg on Thursday at Golden Goal, leaving them as the only unbeaten team in the Adirondack League.

O'Donnell has 28 goals so far this year. In 2019, she was second-leading scorer behind Gabby Marchello.

"She's always been a hard worker," coach Steve Kohls said. "She's always been fast and talented. This year has been a big step forward in terms of her being able to go one on one. In our level, high school, she's almost un-guarable by a single person."

Lake George didn't have a lot of scoring chances on Thursday, but O'Donnell didn't miss when Madeline Gorey's pass found her in the middle of the field early in the second half. O'Donnell had a partial breakaway and nailed the shot.

"Madeline Gorey played the through ball and I was able to finish it with my left foot," O'Donnell said. "She really set me up perfectly."

That gave the Warriors their 55th straight league win, and 62nd overall against an Adirondack League opponent. The Warriors have kept the streaks going despite having a new set of midfielders.