Knauf's goal lifts Lake George to victory

FORT ANN — Lake George coach Blake White has been trying to get Sam Knauf to shoot more.

The coach was happy with one shot in particular that came off Knauf's foot on Friday afternoon at Golden Goal. It produced the only goal of the Warriors' 1-0 boys soccer victory over Fort Ann.

The teams both finished the regular season 8-1 and will meet in the Adirondack League championship game on Monday at Golden Goal (4:30 p.m.).

Midway through Friday's first half, Knauf got the ball near the center line off a Fort Ann goal kick and dribbled down the field. His left-footed landed in the right side of the net, just inside the goal post.

"I told him before the game, 'You need to start shooting. We need you to make a play for us,' and that's what he did," White said.

It was one of the few good scoring chances in the game.

"It was definitely like watching a college game," White said, "where a lot of the action is in the middle of the field. Both defenses weren't allowing a lot of opportunities."

Goalkeeper Yogi Johnson made some key saves to get the shutout. Johnson started the season in goal but moved into the field after injuries sidelined some players. He's back between the posts now.