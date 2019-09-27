QUEENSBURY — Senior Ethan Knauf rifled two goals into the left corner of the net during a six-minute span of the first half and the Lake George boys soccer team (7-0 Adirondack League, 9-0 overall) kept its record unblemished with a 2-1 victory over Fort Ann at Queensbury High School on Friday.
It was the 10th and 11th goals of the season for Ethan Knauf as his brother Sam Knauf assisted on the first goal in the 20th minute. Tanner Lunt gave the Cardinals (6-1, 6-3) the initial lead on a lofted shot from about 25 yards away in the 11th minute.
Junior goalkeeper Adam Winchell made nine saves for Fort Ann.
