Knauf's goal lifts Lake George to Adirondack boys crown

Lake George boys soccer players and brothers (from left) Poe Tutu, Ethan Knauf and Sam Knauf pose with the Adirondack League championship trophy and Adirondack League West Division trophy after defeating Fort Ann 1-0 at Queensbury High School on Oct. 18.  

 Peter Holehan pholehan@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Lake George boys soccer standout Ethan Knauf didn’t even have to call for the ball. His teammate and fellow senior Justin Blanco has worked in synergy with him so many times before that it just comes natural.

So, Blanco delivered the ball on point and just inside the box where Knauf could get to it and rifled it off his left foot for the game’s only goal to propel the Warriors to a 1-0 victory over fellow rival soccer Fort Ann to claim its third straight Adirondack League championship Friday at Queensbury High School.

The goal, which was Knauf’s 27th of the season, came around the 13-minute mark as goalkeeper Christian “Yogi” Johnson turned in another shutout for Lake George (16-0), who entered the week ranked No. 10 in the New York State Sportswriter’s Association poll for Class C teams.

The Cardinals, who came in at No. 10 among Class D teams, dropped to 11-4-1.

