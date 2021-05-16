Knauf leads way on Adirondack boys soccer all-star team

Midfielder Sam Knauf of Lake George was named Most Valuable Player of the Adirondack League as part of its boys soccer all-star team for the Fall II season.

Lake George and Fort Ann shared the league title after the longtime rivals tied in the championship game.

Fort Ann placed three players on the first team — forward Justin Zeh, goalkeeper Adam Winchell and defender Ty Loso. Argyle is represented by forward Tyler Humiston and defender Daniel Lohret. Forward Caleb Granger and forward Brock Quillan of Hadley-Luzerne also made the first team.

Also on the first team are midfielder Cody Baker of Hartford, defender Garrett Dunsmore of Lake George, forward Jack Jennings of North Warren and defender Johnathan Freebern of Corinth.

Adirondack All-Stars Most Valuable Player Player;Pos.;School Sam Knauf;Mid.;Lake George First Team Tyler Humiston;For.;Argyle Caleb Granger;For.;Had.-Luzerne Justin Zeh;For.;Fort Ann Adam Winchell;GK;Fort Ann Ty Loso;Def.;Fort Ann Cody Baker;Mid.;Hartford Garrett Dunsmore;Def.;Lake George Jack Jennings;For.;North Warren Brock Quillan;For.;Had.-Luzerne Johnathan Freebern;Def.;Corinth Daniel Lohret;Def.;Argyle Second Team Matthew Richard;Mid.;Lake George Dan Cunniffe;Mid.;Bolton-Warr. Callon Sutliff;Mid.;Fort Ann Nate Fiske;Mid.;Hartford Jackson Baker;Def.;Lake George Scott Ripley;Def.;Had.-Luzerne Caden Cuthbert;Mid.;Argyle Carter O'Leary;For.;Granville Zack Caldwell;GK;Had.-Luzerne Brayden Thompson;Mid.;Corinth Xavier Potts;Def.;Hartford

