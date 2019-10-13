JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3, WELLS 1
(at Johnsburg, Saturday)
League: Northern Soccer League
Wells 1 0 — 1
Johnsburg-Minerva 0 3 — 3
First half: 1, Wells, Henry Frink (Matt Richards), 29:51.
Second half: 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Gabe Freebern (Clayton Schmale), 37:48. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Jaxon Roblee (Evan Wing), 18:10. 4, Johnsburg-Minerva, Devon Millington, 9:44.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 1, Chris Persons (J-M) 1, Matthew Koniszewski (W) 12.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 12, Wells 2.
Records: Johnsburg-minerva (5-6, 5-10).
Notes: Played Saturday night under the lights. Senior Devon Millington scored with 9:44 left on Senior Night, after being moved up from sweeper.
