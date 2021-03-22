Jensen's goal gives Whitehall a victory

WHITEHALL 2, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Non-league
North Warren;0;1 — 1
Whitehall;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Whitehall, Vinna Jensen (Olivia Whiting), 22:31.
Second half: 2, North Warren, Jayden Levitsky, 53:15. 3, Whitehall, Vinna Jensen (Zoe Eggleston), 64:41.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1, Kimya Hayes (NW) 9.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, North Warren 0.
Records: Whitehall (0-0, 1-1), North Warren (0-0, 0-2).
Notes: The Railroaders held off the Cougars' late rush to win in non-league competition.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!