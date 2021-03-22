 Skip to main content
Jensen's goal gives Whitehall a victory
agate

WHITEHALL 2, NORTH WARREN 1

(at Golden Goal)

League: Non-league

North Warren;0;1 — 1

Whitehall;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Whitehall, Vinna Jensen (Olivia Whiting), 22:31.

Second half: 2, North Warren, Jayden Levitsky, 53:15. 3, Whitehall, Vinna Jensen (Zoe Eggleston), 64:41.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 1, Kimya Hayes (NW) 9.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, North Warren 0.

Records: Whitehall (0-0, 1-1), North Warren (0-0, 0-2).

Notes: The Railroaders held off the Cougars' late rush to win in non-league competition.

