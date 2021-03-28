 Skip to main content
Ingber scores twice as Greenwich beats Valley
Faith Ingber scored two goals and assisted on a third as Greenwich defeated Hoosic Valley in a Wasaren League girls soccer game.

GREENWICH 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 1

(at Afrims)

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Valley 0 1 — 1

Greenwich 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Greenwich, Adriana Rojas (Faith Ingber).

Second half: 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas). 3, Hoosic Valley, Leigha Henkel. 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas).

Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 0, Katelyn Chamberlain (HV) 7.

Corner kicks: Hoosic Valley 0, Greenwich 11.

