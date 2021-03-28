Ingber scores twice as Greenwich beats Valley

Faith Ingber scored two goals and assisted on a third as Greenwich defeated Hoosic Valley in a Wasaren League girls soccer game.
GREENWICH 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
(at Afrims)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Valley 0 1 — 1
Greenwich 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Greenwich, Adriana Rojas (Faith Ingber).
Second half: 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas). 3, Hoosic Valley, Leigha Henkel. 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Adriana Rojas).
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 0, Katelyn Chamberlain (HV) 7.
Corner kicks: Hoosic Valley 0, Greenwich 11.
