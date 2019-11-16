MIDDLETOWN — Schuylerville’s boys soccer season didn’t look like much about a month ago.
Yet it extended all the way to the state semifinals, with the Black Horses coming tantalizingly close to earning a spot in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. After a scoreless regulation and two overtimes, Center Moriches won the tie-breaker penalty kicks 4-1 to advance to Sunday’s final.
“Both teams battled,” Schuylerville coach Dave Gauci said. “It was great to see a soccer game like that. Everybody played hard. (His players) just kept fighting and battling. I’m extremely proud of them. It was a heck of a run.”
The Horses were seeded sixth for the Section II Tournament, but upset everybody along the way. They beat Ogdensburg Free Academy 1-0 last weekend to earn a spot in the state final four.
Gauci said the Horses had some chances in Saturday’s game, but Center Moriches also put on pressure. Senior goalkeeper Brady Eugair came up with some big stops.
You have free articles remaining.
“He was amazing,” Gauci said. “He’s been rock-solid for a first-year keeper. He’ll be missed.”
After the two scoreless overtimes forced the teams to settle with the PKs, Center Moriches took control quickly. Matt McCarthy was the only Schuylerville player to hit the net.
The Horses finish the year with a 15-7-1 record, and a postseason run they’ll always remember.
“Weeks ago, it was just one game at a time,” Gauci said. “We kept getting better and more confident. It was just remarkable to watch. They left everything they had on the field the past seven games.
“Midyear, they were floundering, didn’t know where they were going. They just played for each other. It sounds kind of corny, but it’s one of those special teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.