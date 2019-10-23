HUDSON FALLS — After a scoreless regulation and two overtimes Wednesday, Hartford outlasted Argyle on penalty kicks to advance in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.
Xavier Potts drilled the decisive penalty kick on the final round of the shootout, giving the Tanagers a 4-3 edge and the Class D opening-round victory.
Hartford (5-8-4), the No. 9 seed, advances to play at top-seeded Fort Ann on Friday at 2 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
The Tanagers kept up the pressure for most of the game and held a 27-9 advantage in shots on goal. However, they could not find the back of the net or were denied by Argyle goalie Jared Montello. The Scots (6-10-1) had their chances, as well, including a late run by Tyler Humiston that was cleared by defender Alex Holcomb.
After 110 minutes of soccer, the score remained deadlocked at 0-0, so the decision came down to penalty kicks. Gabe Wood, Drew Cormie and Kaleb Dennis scored for Argyle. The Tanagers' Cody Baker, Nick Mattison and Hunter McCane scored.
Hartford goalie Gavon Darfler denied the Scots' final attempt, setting the stage for Potts to score the decisive penalty kick.
