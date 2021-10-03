Hadley-Luzerne claims Cup

Notes: Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne played for the Cup Trophy on Saturday evening. Mason Conklin put Hadley-Luzerne on the board midway through the first half, assisted by Evan Kader. With four minutes remaining in the half, Connor Moulton rifled a shot to give Hadley-Luzerne a two-goal lead at halftime. Mason Conklin again found the back of the net five minutes into the second half to give the Eagles a comfortable thre-goal lead. The Tomahawks’ back four — brothers Alex and Cameron Wiseman, Michael Petteys and Carlos Mosca — remained resilient throughout the contest, determined to keep Corinth in the hunt. In the end, the Cup trophy heads to Hadley-Luzerne after a 3-0 victory.