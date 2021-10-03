Hadley-Luzerne claims Cup

Mason Conklin scored twice as Hadley-Luzerne blanked Corinth 3-0 to win the boys soccer Cup Trophy on Saturday night.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 2 1 — 3
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Mason Conklin (Evan Kader), 23:00. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton, 4:23.
Second half: 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Mason Conklin, 34:56.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 6, Ryan Lott-Diamond (H-L) 2, Owen Baker (Cor) 9.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 4, Corinth 2.
Records: Corinth (0-9-0, 1-11-0), Hadley-Luzerne (6-2-0, 6-2-0).
Notes: Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne played for the Cup Trophy on Saturday evening. Mason Conklin put Hadley-Luzerne on the board midway through the first half, assisted by Evan Kader. With four minutes remaining in the half, Connor Moulton rifled a shot to give Hadley-Luzerne a two-goal lead at halftime. Mason Conklin again found the back of the net five minutes into the second half to give the Eagles a comfortable thre-goal lead. The Tomahawks’ back four — brothers Alex and Cameron Wiseman, Michael Petteys and Carlos Mosca — remained resilient throughout the contest, determined to keep Corinth in the hunt. In the end, the Cup trophy heads to Hadley-Luzerne after a 3-0 victory.