Grieve earns Goalkeeper of the Year award

Ayden Grieve of Glens Falls High School was named Goalkeeper of the Year in Class B on Sunday at the Section II boys soccer banquet. Grieve was also named to the all-state fourth team in the small-school division.

Grieve allowed just 14 goals for the entire season for Glens Falls.

In Class A, Gavin Kelly and Ian Rathbun of Queensbury and Nate Marx of South High were among the nominations for Player of the Year, while Jake Afsar-Keshmiri of Queensbury was among the Goalkeeper of the Year nominations. Pete Crotty of Queensbury was nominated for Coach of the Year.

In Class B, Chris Jones of Schuylerville was nominated for Player of the Year, Griffin Brophy of Schuylerville was nominated for the top goalie award and Mike Shaver of Glens Falls and Dave Gauci of Schuylerville were among the Coach of the Year candidates.

In Class D, Callon Sutliff (Fort Ann) and Nate Fiske (Hartford) gained Player of the Year nominations, Dylan Brown (Fort Ann) and Austin Wells (Hartford) got Goalkeeper of the Year nominations and Matt Barnes (Fort Ann) and Caleb Sutliff (Hartford) were among the Coach of the Year candidates.

In Class C, Keith Sonley (Bolton-Warrensburg), Brad Erceg (Lake George) and Aaron Stutzman (Greenwich) were all nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year. Dante Corriveau (Bolton-Warrensburg) earned a Player of the Year nomination, while Brogan Patenaude (Stillwater) and Rob Thomas (Bolton-Warrensburg) got nominations for top coach.