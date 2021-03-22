 Skip to main content
Grant leads Stillwater past Saratoga Catholic
agate

Grant leads Stillwater past Saratoga Catholic

STILLWATER 6, SPA CATHOLIC 2

(at Saratoga Catholic)

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater;4;2 — 6

Spa Catholic;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Stillwater, Grant Baker, 8:30. 2, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Landen Staie), 26:13. 3, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Liam Brady), 30:00. 4, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law, 37:00. 5, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Carlo Giso), 39:00.

Second half: 6, Stillwater, Grant Baker, 15:42. 7, Stillwater, Grant Baker (Nicholas Baines), 19:30. 8, Spa Catholic, Aiden Law, 24:10.

Goalies-saves: Isaac Cutler (Still) 5, Matt Murphy (SCC) 5.

Records: Stillwater (1-0, 1-0).

Notes: Grant Baker started off the season with a double hat trick chasing 100 goals for his career. He currently sits at 85.

